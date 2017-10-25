Three arrested in Kerala for suspected Islamic State links

Kannur: Three persons suspected of having links with the terror group Islamic State (IS) were arrested in Kannur in Kerala on Wednesday, police said.

According to a police officer, the suspects allegedly had links with the IS as they were in Turkey recently.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity told IANS the three men are now in police custody. "They are being questioned and I do not know about other details," the officer said.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for two more men who are believed to have been with the suspects. Police will present the three men before a local court and seek permission for custodial interrogation.

The five men, hailing from Chakarakal near here, had returned recently from Turkey.