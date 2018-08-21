Train services partially restored in flood-hit Kerala

Trivandrum: The train services which had collapsed following the incessant downpour in Kerala, have been partially restored.

The train services in Kayankulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam and Palakkad-Shoranur-Kozhikkode sections have been resumed.

Trivandrum-Ernakulam section was also connected by passenger Special Trains for the flood period. Heavy damages caused by the floods in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur, Kayamkulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam Shoranur-Tirur, Shoranur- Palakkad routes have been fixed.

Few special trains were started via Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Madurai to Chennai, Egmore, Howarah, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar routes to evacuate stranded people.

The traffic in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur sections was also restored.

Barring the flood-affected areas, the Southern Railway had begun running 159 Express trains and 11 passenger trains connecting Kerala to the rest of the states from August 16-18.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. The death toll, ever since the monsoon season began this year, has crossed 300.