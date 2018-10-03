हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Fire breaks out at hotel kitchen in Kolkata

Five fire tenders took about half-an-hour to douse the flames.

Fire breaks out at hotel kitchen in Kolkata
Representational Image

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the kitchen of a hotel in central Kolkata Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place around 8.55 pm in the kitchen of the Roy & Roy hotel in the Bowbazar police station limits. There was no report of any casualty or anybody being trapped, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. 

Five fire tenders took about half-an-hour to douse the flames. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

