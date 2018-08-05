हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Priya theatre, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at Priya Cinema in Kolkata, following which at least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire breaks out in Kolkata&#039;s Priya theatre, no casualties reported
Pic Courtesy: priyaentertainments.com

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at Priya Cinema in Kolkata, following which at least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. New agency ANI reported that the fire has been doused and that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier reports had said that at least three people were feared trapped in the fire. However, they were rescued by the firefighters.

The fire reportedly broke out in the office of the popular theatre, which is located in south Kolkata.

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at around 10 pm.

