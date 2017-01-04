'TMC' workers set BJP office in West Bengal's Hooghly district on fire

Hooghly: In a shocking incident, alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Wednesday set BJP office in West Bengal's Hooghly district on fire.

Alleged TMC workers set BJP office in Hooghly on fire, news agency ANI reported.

BJP's Kolkata office attacked

Earlier, on Tuesday, a crowd believed to be made up of Trinamool supporters attacked the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata, leaving 15 activists injured in stone pelting. A few cards were vandalized. The Rapid Action Force was later deployed at the BJP office.

In a fresh blow to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, its Lok Sabha leader and former union minister Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday arrested in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, its second MP to be taken into custody by the CBI in five days.

The move, coming after the December 30 arrest of Trinamool MP Tapas Paul in the scam, sent political temperatures soaring, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling nationwide protests against the Modi government's "vindictive attitude".

Heavyweight Trinamool leaders, including ministers, MPs and state lawmakers, also marched to the Central Bureau of Investigation's regional office at Salt Lake demanding to meet their arrested leader.

Bandyopadhyay, 64, a four-time Lok Sabha member and a minister of state in the Manmohan Singh government, was summoned by the CBI and arrested after questioning, the agency said.

CBI sources said Bandyopadhyay failed to give satisfactory answers to many questions and was found to be uncooperative.