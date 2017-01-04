'TMC' workers set BJP office in West Bengal's Hooghly district on fire
Hooghly: In a shocking incident, alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Wednesday set BJP office in West Bengal's Hooghly district on fire.
Alleged TMC workers set BJP office in Hooghly on fire, news agency ANI reported.
BJP's Kolkata office attacked
Earlier, on Tuesday, a crowd believed to be made up of Trinamool supporters attacked the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata, leaving 15 activists injured in stone pelting. A few cards were vandalized. The Rapid Action Force was later deployed at the BJP office.
In a fresh blow to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, its Lok Sabha leader and former union minister Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday arrested in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, its second MP to be taken into custody by the CBI in five days.Trinamool Congress, its Lok Sabha leader and former union minister Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday arrested in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, its second MP to be taken into custody by the CBI in five days.
The move, coming after the December 30 arrest of Trinamool MP Tapas Paul in the scam, sent political temperatures soaring, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling nationwide protests against the Modi government's "vindictive attitude".
Heavyweight Trinamool leaders, including ministers, MPs and state lawmakers, also marched to the Central Bureau of Investigation's regional office at Salt Lake demanding to meet their arrested leader.
Bandyopadhyay, 64, a four-time Lok Sabha member and a minister of state in the Manmohan Singh government, was summoned by the CBI and arrested after questioning, the agency said.
CBI sources said Bandyopadhyay failed to give satisfactory answers to many questions and was found to be uncooperative.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
- PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here
- IPL 10: Laxmipathy Balaji named KKR's bowling coach; Gautam Gambhir welcomes pacer on Twitter