West Bengal Fire Department files FIR against CEO, owner of Kolkata's Bagri market

A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Sunday at Kolkata's Bagri Market in Canning Street.

West Bengal Fire Department files FIR against CEO, owner of Kolkata's Bagri market
IANS Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Fire Department on Tuesday filed an FIR against the CEO and the owner of Bagri market in Kolkata, where a massive fire had broken out on September 16, Sunday.

A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Sunday at Kolkata's Bagri Market in Canning Street. The multi-storey building houses mainly medicine and perfume shops.

At least 35 fire tenders and over 250 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the fire in the building that houses over 400 business establishments at the wholesale market.

The fire broke out at around 2.30 am on the ground floor of the building on Canning Street and spread to other floors quickly. It took more than 48 hours to control the blaze.

No loss of life was reported but six persons, including two fire fighters, fell sick after inhaling the toxic smoke. The sick persons were treated at the Calcutta Medical College Hospital and later discharged.

(With inputs from agencies)

Bagri MarketWest BengalKolkata fire

