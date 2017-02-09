close
LIVE - Sasikala vs Panneerselvam: Tamil Nadu Governor likely to meet AIADMK chief today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:11
Chennai: Injecting a new twist to the ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is set to reach here on Thursday amid a bitter war between AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both of whom claimed majority support in the ruling party.

10:11 AM

Paneerselvam writes to banks, says he is the Treasurer of AIADMK, asks not to allow any transactions in AIADMK account without his consent.

10:06 AM

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is expected to meet AIADMK general secretary Sasikala ​along with the legislators who are supporting her at 2 pm, reports say.

10:05 AM

Governor Vidyasagar Rao is expected to leave from Mumbai at 12:10 pm.

10:03 AM

Tamil Nadu Government revokes suspension of former TN chief secretary Ganadesikan and IAS Adul Anand.

08:45 AM

Amid political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds charge for the southern state, will leave for Chennai today.

08:40 AM

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) members arrived in New Delhi to knock at the door of President Pranab Mukherjee in order to seek his intervention for bringing political stability in the state.

08:37 AM

Political crisis looms large over Tamil Nadu after O Panneerselvam Tuesday night dropped a bombshell, saying that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to make way for VK Sasikala, who waits to be sworn in for the top job.

Panneerselvam said on Wednesday that he would prove his majority in the 234-seat Assembly.

Addressing supporters at his residence, Panneerselvam said: "A government expected by you will be formed soon."

The acting CM also announced that a Supreme Court judge will head a Commission of Inquiry to probe Jayalalithaa's demise after a 75-day stay in hospital. He said there were many questions over the death.

Meanwhile, Sasikala called a meeting of party MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters in a show of strength Wednesday morning and later herded them in buses to undisclosed destination in a bid to keep the flock together.

Addressing the legislators, Sasikala, who had sacked Panneerselvam from the post of treasurer last night, launched a no-holds-barred attack on him, saying he had betrayed the party and "fully merged" with DMK which Jayalalithaa had fought all her life.

She claimed she had got wind of his moves a few days ago itself and asserted that the party remains united and will not be cowed down by such threats.

There were unconfirmed reports that AIADMK would even parade the MLAs before the President if the Governor delays the swearing-in of Sasikala.

Sasikala supporters said as many as 130 of the 134 AIADMK MLAs were with her, a long-time confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who died on December 5.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:14
