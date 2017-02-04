Assembly polls LIVE: Punjab records 66% voter turnout till 4:00 pm, Goa 67%

New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.

Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.

In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies.

The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.