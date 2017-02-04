Assembly polls LIVE: Punjab records 66% voter turnout till 4:00 pm, Goa 67%
New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.
Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.
In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies.
The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.
Latest Updates
Polling in Punjab ends.
Polling in Punjab ends, people reporting to the booth up to 5pm will be voting (Visuals from Sohian Kalan near Majitha) #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/f0YONKXN3f
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Polling in Goa ends.
Polling in Goa ends, visuals from Panaji #GoaPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/v0DbJxBRSd
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at booth no. 89 in Patiala
Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at booth no. 89 in Patiala #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/N2VzQGs0ZP
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
