Assembly Elections 2017

Assembly polls LIVE: Punjab records 66% voter turnout till 4:00 pm, Goa 67%

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:32
Zee Media Bureau
Pic courtsey: ANI

New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.

Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.

In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies. 

The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.

Latest Updates

17:32 PM

Polling in Punjab ends.

17:14 PM

Polling in Goa ends.

17:02 PM

Punjab has recorded an overall voter turnout of 66% till 04:00 PM

16:57 PM

Polling started an hour late in Punjab today due to inclement weather.

15:25 PM

Punjab has recorded an overall voter turnout of 48% till 2:30 pm

15:24 PM

Goa has recorded an overall voter turnout of 67% till 3:00 pm

14:15 PM

Punjab records an overall voter turnout of 36.05% till 1:00 pm

13:29 PM

Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at booth no. 89 in Patiala

13:01 PM

Goa elections: North Goa registers 55% voter turnout; South Goa witnesses 52% polling. Total voter turnout in Goa recorded at 53% till 1 :00 pm 

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:41
