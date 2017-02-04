close
Punjab, Goa vote today in first assembly elections after demonetisation

Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 09:41
New Delhi: Punjab and Goa began voting on Saturday morning in crucial assembly elections that is held in five states. Interestingly, this is the first big electoral test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Narendra Modi-led central government's demonetisation policy. 

 

The Election Commission of India has made all arrangements to ensure smooth, free and fair elections.

The people of Goa would cast their votes to elect the 40-member Legislative Assembly, from a total of 251 candidates.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for the assembly election.

Electorates in Punjab would vote for 117 assembly seats.The by-election for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat would also take place today.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 09:41

