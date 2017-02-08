PM Modi takes on Congress in Rajya Sabha, says 'when you criticize, have patience to accept criticism too'
By Manisha Singh | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:53
Zee Media Bureau
Delhi: Rajya Sabha witnessed a major chaos on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that only his predecessor Manmohan Singh could teach the art of taking bath with the raincoat on.
The Congress reacted sharply to the comment and staged a walk out from the House.
PM Modi made the comment while responding to the debate on on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
Following are the highlights of the PM's speech -
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:54
