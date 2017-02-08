close
PM Modi takes on Congress in Rajya Sabha, says 'when you criticize, have patience to accept criticism too'

By Manisha Singh | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:53
Zee Media Bureau

Delhi:  Rajya Sabha witnessed a major chaos on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that only his predecessor Manmohan Singh could teach the art of taking bath with the raincoat on.

The Congress reacted sharply to the comment and staged a walk out from the House.

PM Modi made the comment while responding to the debate on on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Following are the highlights of the PM's speech - 

Latest Updates

18:53 PM

PM Modi ends his speech.

18:51 PM

PM Modi talks about one India, great India.

18:46 PM

There is a need for behavioural change in the country: PM.

18:40 PM

Sanitation coverage in the rural areas has increased: PM.

18:40 PM

I want to congratulate the media, they have furthered the message of Swachh Bharat and created so much awareness: PM.

18:37 PM

I was surprised that people made fun of the Swachh Bharat Mission also: PM.

18:36 PM

We have done a lot to empower the women: PM Modi.

18:35 PM

Our government has done major work in the area of governance: PM Modi.

18:32 PM

There is no other PM except me who has given credit to previous PMs and governments, says PM.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:54
