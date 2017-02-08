LIVE - VK Sasikala as Tamil Nadu CM: O Panneerselvam revolts; Governor out of Chennai

In a dramatic twist former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday evening revolted against AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, saying he was forced to resign as the head of government.

The normally quiet and unassuming Man Friday of J Jayalalithaa chose to break his silence on the happenings in the party ever since the death of his mentor on December 5, saying he was being "insulted" by senior ministers and leaders who sought to "undermine" him after electing him the Chief Minister.

In a surprise turn of events on a day when senior AIADMK leader and former Speaker of the state assembly P H Pandian raised the banner of revolt against Sasikala, Panneerselvam made an unexpected visit to Jayalalithaa's 'Samadhi' and sat in meditation for about 40 minutes, creating a flutter in political circles.

"I want to reveal some truths to the people of the country and members of the party, Amma's 'aatma' (soul) has urged me to do so," Panneerselvam said.

"Only a person, who can protect the party and run the government on the principles laid by late J. Jayalalithaa, should come to the helm," he said after ending his 40-minute meditation at Jayalalithaa's memorial at night.

The AIADMK party removed Panneerselvam as party's Treasurer with immediate effect.