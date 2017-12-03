Ramdev meets Adityanath, discuss investment and Noida land scam

LUCKNOW: Close on the heels of Bharatiya Janata Party's civic poll victory in Uttar Pradesh, yoga guru Ramdev met state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ramdev reached Lucknow on Sunday morning to meet the Chief Minister at his residence on 5 Kalidas Marg.

The yoga guru is expected rake up the issues of investment in UP and Noida land scam.

Founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, a leading Indian FMCG company, Ramdev has openly endorsed the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of several polls.

The Noida land scam case involves former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Neera Yadav, who allegedly allotted plots out of turn to bureaucrats, including IAS officers, politicians, industrialists and relatives.