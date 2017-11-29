Watch: Mulayam's chhoti bahu Aparna Yadav dances to Padmavati's Ghoomar

LUCKNOW: A video of Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, dancing to Ghoomar song from Padmavati movie has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH Aparna Yadav,daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav performs on the 'Ghoomar' song of #Padmavati at a function in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3BkCcprJsm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2017

Aparna is married to Prateek Yadav - Mulayam's son from the second marriage.

In the video, Aparna is seen taking the centre stage and dancing on stage with a group of women to the song.

According to reports, Aparna was attending the engagement function of her brother in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has decided not to release the move in the state. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat have also banned the film's release.

Padmavati, which was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1, also awaits a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The Chief Ministers of five states where the movie has been banned had said that they will not allow Bhansali's movie to release until 'objectionable scenes' are removed. The film makers have denied the existence of any such scene.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed fresh petition seeking to stall the release of movie Padmavati outside India. The top court further directed officials in holding responsible positions to avoid commenting on the films, since it tantamounts “to pre-judging it”.