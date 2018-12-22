Congress MLA threatens District Collector in MP, official transferred within hours - Video

ALIRAJPUR: Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria has been caught on camera threatening to transfer District Collector in Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh. Within hours of her threatening the officer in public from a stage, the District Collector was transferred later. The video which was reportedly on 20 December, has since gone viral.

In the video, she can be heard using inappropriate language for the collector. She asserted that on several occasions, the Collector has troubled her. She also alleged that he was involved in corrupt activities and did not care about the welfare of the people. She added that the DC will not be able to stay for more than a few days.

#WATCH Alirajpur: Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria threatens to transfer District Collector. The officer was transferred later in the day #MadhyaPradesh (20.12.18) pic.twitter.com/NWf3XqGNa6 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

The newly-elected Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday transferred several senior IAS officers.

It is not the first instance that a politician has been seen showing their clout in public. Earlier this week, Fatehpur Sikri Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary was caught on camera threatening Kerawali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh and boasting his 'power' as a politician. "Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realize my power, the power of democracy," he can be heard saying in a video.

He can also be heard calling Garima a 'servant'. "You are working against the government. Do you want to show me that you are an SDM?.. A servant (Aap sarkar ke virudh kaam kar rahi hain…humein dikhaana chahti hain aap SDM hain? Ek naukar)

The Fatehpur Sikri MLA had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues in the area. The incident took place on Monday.