close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Fake currency racket busted in MP, two held with colour printer

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 13:52
Fake currency racket busted in MP, two held with colour printer

Chhatarpur: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two persons for printing fake Rs. 2,000 new notes in Chhatarpur`s Lavkushnagar.

The accused were printing the notes with the help of a colour printer.

The fake currency amounting to Rs. two lakh has been seized from their possession.

This comes in the wake of demonetisation of high-value currency notes on November 8. Since then, there have been many raids and seizure of cash and gold from across the nation.

With ANI inputs

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 13:25

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.