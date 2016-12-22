Fake currency racket busted in MP, two held with colour printer
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 13:52
Chhatarpur: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two persons for printing fake Rs. 2,000 new notes in Chhatarpur`s Lavkushnagar.
The accused were printing the notes with the help of a colour printer.
The fake currency amounting to Rs. two lakh has been seized from their possession.
This comes in the wake of demonetisation of high-value currency notes on November 8. Since then, there have been many raids and seizure of cash and gold from across the nation.
With ANI inputs
First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 13:25
