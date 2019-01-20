Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray goes for morning walk, later found dead

Bhopal: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader from Madhya Pradesh's Balwadi has on Sunday been found dead in a field within the limits of Warla police station.

Barwani: Balwadi BJP leader Manoj Thackeray has been found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today. More details awaited. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Cxp0uztAU4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2019

The BJP leader has been identified as Manoj Thackeray. He had gone for a morning walk.

More details awaited