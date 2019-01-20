हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray goes for morning walk, later found dead

The BJP leader has been identified as Manoj Thackeray. He had gone for a morning walk.

Bhopal: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader from Madhya Pradesh's Balwadi has on Sunday been found dead in a field within the limits of Warla police station.

The BJP leader has been identified as Manoj Thackeray. He had gone for a morning walk.

 

More details awaited

 

