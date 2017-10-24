Madhya Pradesh roads are better than that of United States: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

WASHINGTON: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan feels that roads in his state are better than those in United States.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday, he said, "When I got down at Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt roads in MP are better than US."

Talking about the state of India's economy, the MP CM said, "India today is on the cusp of great economic progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. GST is a game changing tax reform."

He added, "One Nation, One Tax, One Market is a dream come true for any investor. GST has made life simpler for businesses in India."

Lauding the progress made by his state, Chouhan​ said, "Madhya Pradesh is the land of opportunities. We have identified several focus sectors such as Agro and Food Processing, Defence and Tourism. Madhya Pradesh being at the centre of India, our focus on logistics would bring lot of opportunities for the state in the post GST era."

"We've constructed 1.75 lakh KM (approx) of roads in MP. Have connected all villages with roads. Value addition in an agricultural sector is my first priority as that ties in with our PM Modi's vision of doubling farmers income. Food Processing, Farm-to-Fork logistics, organic farming etc are areas where we are looking for expertise and investments," he pointed out.

"Defence is another major focus area for us. MP already has a strong ancillary ecosystem to support defence manufacturing. Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential is unmatched. It’s a land with exponential potential to develop tourism around tigers, jungles, and water," the MP CM said.

(With ANI inputs)