Mandsaur gang-rape case

Mandsaur gang-rape: Rahul Gandhi demands justice for victim, Jyotiraditya Scindia for CBI probe

While Rahul Gandhi has called for speedier justice for the minor victim, his colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia has demanded CBI probe into the Mandsaur gang-rape case.

INDORE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out in support of the minor girl who was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur three days ago. While expressing his anguish over the brutality meted out to the eight-year-old girl, the Congress chief also called for speedier justice for the victim.

Expressing his anger over the shocking incident on Twitter, the Gandhi scion said, ''In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me.''

''As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice,'' the Congress president tweeted.

Rahul's Congress colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia too echoed similar sentiments and raised questions over investigations into the horrific case.

Scindia even demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

"It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an 8-year-old girl in Mandsaur. Even today the investigation is not going in the right direction. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case. Women in my state don't feel safe," Scindia told reporters.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin issued by the MY Hospital in Indore said that the child was out of danger and her condition was improving slowly. 

She is currently on a liquid diet and a team of five doctors is monitoring her health.

Amid protests over the shocking incident, state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the guilty will not be spared. The BJP leader even supported the calls for giving capital punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

Even as the Chief Minister condemned the incident, a senior leader from the ruling party courted a bitter controversy by reportedly asking the parents of minor gang-rape victim to express gratitude to the local MP for visiting them.

Sudarshan Gupta, a legislator of the BJP, was caught on camera in Indore's MY Hospital, asking the victim's parents to thank his party MP Sudhir Gupta for visiting them at the hospital to inquire about the minor girl's condition.

Immediately, the parents of the victim were seen nodding and folding their hands before Sudhir.

"Say thank you to the MP (Sudhir Gupta). He has travelled only to meet you (Sansad ji ko dhanyavad boliye, special aapke liye aaye hain)," the BJP MLA was seen telling the girl's parents.

Three days after the incident, Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

(With Agency inputs)

