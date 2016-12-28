close
PM Modi pays tributes to veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunderlal Patwa

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 18:42

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to veteran BJP leader and two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa.

After paying tributes to the departed leader at the state BJP office here, PM Modi consoled his family members.

His nephew Surendra Patwa, who is the Minister for Culture and Tourism in the BJP-led state government, was also present.

PM Modi spent nearly five minutes with the family members and later left for the airport, as per PTI.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

92-year-old Patwa, a former union minister, suffered a heart attack in the morning and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

Patwa's wife had died a few years back and they had no children.

Earlier, in a tweet, PM Modi had said, "Saddened on the passing away of Sunderlal Patwa. He was a hardworking and dedicated leader whose good work as MP CM will be remembered."

He said Patwa strengthened BJP and was always admired by workers.

Patwa's last rites would be held at Kukdeshwar town, the native place of the departed leader, in Neemuch district of the state tomorrow.

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 18:38

