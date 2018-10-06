हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders perform aarti during Narmada Puja in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long tour of Madhya Pradesh during which he attended an event organised by a tribal organisation and also addressed a public meeting. 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders perform aarti during Narmada Puja in Madhya Pradesh

JABALPUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday performed an aarti during the Narmada Puja in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Along with Rahul, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia also took part in the prayers. 

Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long tour of Madhya Pradesh during which he attended an event organised by a tribal organisation and also addressed a public meeting. This is his third visit to the poll-bound state in less than 20 days. He arrived at Gwalior in the morning by a special plane and left for Morena in a helicopter. On his arrival in Gwalior, Rahul was welcomed by Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders.  

Rahul met the protesting landless poor who are marching towards Delhi and attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being pro-industrialists. "The present government is partial towards 15 industrialists. For the past four and a half years the government has waived off loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore for the industrialists, the same should be done for the farmers," he said while addressing a gathering at a stadium in Morena district.

He also promised the farmers that their loans would be waived off once the Congress assumes power. 

Rahul GandhiCongressBJPassembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

