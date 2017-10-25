Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Shivraj's 'MP roads are better than US' remark backfires, CM gets trolled

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a six-day visit to the US, had said that he was not much impressed by the state of roads in Washington DC.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017, 13:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks about 'better' roads in his state than in the United States has not gone down well with the net users.

Chouhan, who is currently on a six-day visit to the US, had said that he was not much impressed by the state of roads in Washington DC.

The MP Chief Minister had said this while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum there.

"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, his remarks backfired on Twitter where users of the popular networking website trolled him for saying so.

Trending