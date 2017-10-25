Shivraj's 'MP roads are better than US' remark backfires, CM gets trolled

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks about 'better' roads in his state than in the United States has not gone down well with the net users.

Chouhan, who is currently on a six-day visit to the US, had said that he was not much impressed by the state of roads in Washington DC.

The MP Chief Minister had said this while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum there.

"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, his remarks backfired on Twitter where users of the popular networking website trolled him for saying so.

Here are some of those hilarious reactions to MP CM's remark.

This one in Bhopal is World’s best highway declared by UNESCO #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/md9Hda69kW — Indian National Con (@desimojito) October 24, 2017

While everyone is cribbing, @ChouhanShivraj is doing It. Losers will say this is not MP. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/uDQXsANzJq — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) October 24, 2017

unesco has declared this flyover in palasia, indore as the best flyover in the world. proud of #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/KPklu1bEWU — (@floydimus) October 24, 2017

"Because in Madhya Pradesh when you travel on the road you feel you're traveling by a Helicopter" ~ Shavraj Singh Chauhan. (2017) pic.twitter.com/NGdnAVwqbL — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) October 24, 2017