SIMI terrorist arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Mumbai has arrested a suspected SIMI aligned terrorist in Khajrana here, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Harinarayan Chari Misra confirmed to IANS on Saturday that the ATS has arrested a suspected Students Islamic Movement of India terrorist named Parvez.

According to sources, a team of at least 10 ATS officers late on Friday night raided a house and arrested him.

Parvez has been accused of sharing intelligence related information on social media.

Sources said that Parvez's brother is also involved in SIMI related activities and is presently in jail.