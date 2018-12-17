हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two factory employees held for killing 7-year-old boy in MP

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

Two factory employees held for killing 7-year-old boy in MP
Representational image

Indore: Two employees of a factory allegedly killed a seven-year-old boy on suspicion of theft of scrap kept in the premises, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prashant Chaubey said the accused, arrested Monday, were identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sanju and Mahendra Kushwaha.

They are employees of a unit making plastic products in the Banganga area of the city, he said.

Chaubey said the minor boy was killed near this unit Sunday afternoon.

According to the ASP, the family members of the deceased alleged Singh and Kushwaha hit the boy in head with an iron rod on suspicion he had stolen scrap from the unit.

Doctors declared him dead when taken to a nearby hospital, the police officer said.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

