Two inmates escape from Morena Jail in Madhya Pradesh

ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 17:27
Morena: At least two inmates escaped from Madhya Pradesh`s Morena Jail on Monday.

The police are currently searching for the inmates who have escaped.

As many as four policemen have been suspended in this regard.Further details are awaited.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 17:27

