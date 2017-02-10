close
Worship your parents on Valentine's Day, MP Collector issues notice

Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 18:24

Bhopal: A district collector in Madhya Pradesh has issued a circular asking people to worship their parents on Valentine's Day.

Chhindwara District Collector VK Jain has sent the circular to principals of all colleges and schools suggesting that February 14 be observed as 'matru-pitru pujya divas'.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 18:24

