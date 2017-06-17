close
1993 Mumbai blasts case: Abdul​ Qayyum released from prison

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Memon are the prime conspirators in the case.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 20:01

Mumbai: Abdul Qayyum, who was acquitted of all the charges by the special TADA court in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was on Saturday released from the Arthur Road jail.

"Abdul Qayyum was released at around 5.15 pm today following the Court's order," Arthur Road jail superintendent, Harshad Ahirrao told PTI.

Qayyum, speaking to reporters here after his release, said that he will continue to stay in the country and start a business of his own to earn a living.

"I request (authorities) that the innocent should be spared and not made to suffer. India is my country and I will stay here and do business to earn a livelihood," Qayyum said.

257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Read about role of Abu Salem, five others in bombings
MUST READ
1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Read about role of Abu Salem, five others in bombings

Special TADA court on Friday found Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa guilty of criminal conspiracy charges.

Along with the two gangsters, Firoz Khan, Karimullah Khan, Taher Merchant were also found guilty of conspiracy charges levelled against them.

Accused Riaz Siddiqui was convicted under TADA Act but was acquitted of all other charges.

According to the TADA court, prosecution failed to prove charges of conspiracy against Siddiqui.

The Court has set next hearing date on June 20, to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence. 

