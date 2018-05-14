Arrested terror suspect trained in Pakistan, helped by Dawood Ibrahim gang

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man, who was arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the city's western suburbs, reportedly had top politicians and Bollywood celebrities as his target.

The arrested man, Faisal Mirza, is a technician by profession and is a resident of Jogeshwari. Mirza is said to have made some sensational revelations before the intelligence agencies when interrogated by them. As per Zee Media sources, his interrogation is said to have revealed the ISI nexus with the 'D gang' (underworld don Dawood Ibrahim). Mirza has also revealed that 'D network' members had provided him with logistical support in Sharjah and Dubai and had arranged his visit to Karachi on ISI's behest.

Along with firearms training, he also underwent training for stabbing with a butcher knife in order to carry out his plans. Mirza is said to have told the intelligence agencies that there are at least six training camps active in and around Karachi. The training is said to be conducted either in forest areas or in the valleys.

During the training, he was introduced to few retired military officials. Moreover, Mirza told the intelligence agencies that top officials of Pakistani paramilitary forces help and back the top three men of the 'D company' - Dawood, Anees and Shakeel.

The terror suspect was arrested from Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday. He was presented before a local court, which has sent him to the ATS custody till May 21. The Mumbai Police and Kolkata STF also helped the Maharashtra ATS in this operation.

(Reporting by Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Trivedi)