Rahul Fatangale

Bhima Koregaon violence: Pictures of suspects who allegedly killed Rahul Fatangale released

Rahul Fatangale, 28, from Nanded was killed in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Image Credit: ANI

PUNE: In a significant development, the Criminal Investigation Department on Friday released pictures of four suspects believed to be involved in the killing of a youth called Rahul Fatangale during the Bhima Koregaon violence earlier this year.

Rahul Fatangale, 28, from Nanded was killed in the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1.

The CID has also appealed to people to share information leading to the arrest of these suspects with the investigating officials. 

Fatangale was the only one who was killed in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. He was killed after being attacked by a violent mob on January 1 during the riots when a large number of people had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle fought between Peshwas and army of East India company consisting soldiers from Dalit community.

The attack on Fatangale was recorded by some people who were present at the spot. The Pune Police, which was probing the case, later got hold of those videos and based on that footage, Pune Rural Police arrested three persons from Ahmednagar district.

On February 5, the case was handed over to CID for further investigation. 

The CID, after obtaining more videos of the attack on Fatangale, today released photos of four more persons who had allegedly attacked Phatangade with sticks and stones.

Several people have been arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence for inciting riots, mob violence and arson.

The authorities had earlier arrested three people in connection with the death of Fatangale during the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The violence had first erupted in the village of Koregaon-Bhima during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Maratha War between the Army of Peshwa Bajirao II with a small force of East India Company that comprised a large number of Dalits.

Hundreds and thousands of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village when suddenly stone pelting started, allegedly by some right-wing groups carrying saffron flags. The clashes soon spread to other parts of Maharashtra.

In the clashes that ensued between the two groups, more than 30 vehicles, including buses, police vans and private vehicles, were torched or damaged. 

The police fired tear gas to control the mobs and prohibitory orders were imposed in the entire Pune district. 

