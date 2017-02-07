Congress, NCP retain Nashik Graduates, Aurangabad Teachers seats

Mumbai: Congress and NCP have retained Nashik Graduates and Aurangabad Teachers constituencies, respectively, in the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil of BJP has retained his Amravati graduates seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Sanjay Khodke. Patil polled 78,051 votes, while Khodke got 34,154 votes, State Electoral Office said today.

Biennial elections to five Graduates and Teachers constituencies in the state were held on February 3 and the counting was taken up yesterday.

In Nashik, Congress nominee Sudhir Tambe won the seat by securing a total of 83,311 votes, while opponent Prashant Patil of the BJP polled 40,486 votes. There were 17 candidates in the fray.

In Aurangabad teachers constituency, Vikram Kale of NCP polled 25,288 votes, while Independent candidate Satish Patki supported by BJP won 13,735 votes.

Balaram Patil (Independent) supported by the NCP polled secured 11,837 votes as against 6,887 of Shiv Sena's Dyaneshwar Mhatre in Konkan teachers constituency, officials said.