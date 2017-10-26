Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Duronto Express derails near Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, no casualties

Konakan Railway restored normalcy to the route by 7:20 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 21:11 PM IST
Comments |
Duronto Express derails near Maharashtra&#039;s Ratnagiri, no casualties
(Picture: Twitter/@ANI)

NEW DELHI: A Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Thursday. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the mishap.

The train that derailed was the Ernakulam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express (train number 12224). The derailment happened around 3 pm.

Konkan Railway, under whose region the accident happened, has set up a helpline to deal with inquiries. The helpline number is 022 - 27587939.

A number of trains have had to be rescheduled because of the incident. Konkan Railway managed to restore normalcy on the route by 7:20 pm.

Tags:
Duronto ExpressErnakulam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto ExpressKonkan RailwayIndian RailwayRatnagiri
Next
Story

Mumbai: Four days after girl jumps out of train fearing molestation, culprit held

Trending