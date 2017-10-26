Duronto Express derails near Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, no casualties

NEW DELHI: A Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Thursday. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the mishap.

The train that derailed was the Ernakulam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express (train number 12224). The derailment happened around 3 pm.

Konkan Railway, under whose region the accident happened, has set up a helpline to deal with inquiries. The helpline number is 022 - 27587939.

A number of trains have had to be rescheduled because of the incident. Konkan Railway managed to restore normalcy on the route by 7:20 pm.

Trains rescheduled due to derailment.

1)10112 MAO-CSMT Konkankanya Exp. will leave MAO at 19.15 hrs (2.30 hrs late)

2) 11004 SWV-DR Tutari Exp. will leave SWV at 19.30 hrs (2 hrs late)

3) 22116 KRMI-LT(T) Exp.will leave KRMI at 19.00 (6 hrs late) — Konkan Railway Corp (@KonkanRailway) October 26, 2017

Train regulation due to derailment.

1)12051 janshatabdi exp of 26/10/17 at Kankavali from 15.08 hrs 2)01080 KCVL-CSMT exp of 25/10/17 at Pernem from 15.15 hrs — Konkan Railway Corp (@KonkanRailway) October 26, 2017

Train re-schedule / regulation on KR route due to derailment @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8Li8NETu75 — Konkan Railway Corp (@KonkanRailway) October 26, 2017