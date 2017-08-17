Kopardi gang rape case: Supreme Court dismisses petition of accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the petition of accused in connection with a gangrape and murder case of a minor girl at the Kopardi village in the Ahmednagar district in July 2016.

The accused had appealed the apex court for recording of statements of five additional people including Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three youth - Jitendra Shinde, Santosh G. Bhaval and Nitin G Bhailume.

The brutal crime had sparked off huge demonstrations of the Maratha community all over Maharashtra.

They accused were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The chargesheet was filed by the prosecution on October 7, 2016 and charges were framed on October 17.

The government had granted a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the victim's family.