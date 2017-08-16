Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rushed to hospital

Mumbai: Five members of a family fell ill on Wednesday after they consumed a meal in which a dead lizard was found.

The incident took place in Mumbai. After the incident, all the five members were admitted at city's Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Their conditions are said to be stable.

The family had palak paneer for lunch when they found the dead lizard in their food.

They all are residents of Poisar, Kandivli East. The victims include a 59-year-old and two children, aged 4 and 1.

One of the victims was quoted by Midday saying, "Our father passed away on August 7, and all the relatives were present at our home today. My sister Surekha and sister-in-law Asmita cooked lunch. My mother (Khondobai), Surekha and my cousin brother Dilip sat to eat first, along with my son Samayak and nephew Vivan."

27-year-old Surekha was among the first to notice the dead reptile in the plate and raised an alarm. Soonafter, "all five of them started vomiting," recalled another victim.

"The children were hungry, so we made palak paneer. I had finished half a chapati when I saw the lizard," she told Midday. However, it remains unclear how the lizard managed to find its way to the food.

As for now, all the five victims are admitted in the hospital and are under observation.