close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rushed to hospital

All the five victims are admitted in the hospital and are under observation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:23
Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rushed to hospital
Represntational image

Mumbai: Five members of a family fell ill on Wednesday after they consumed a meal in which a dead lizard was found.

The incident took place in Mumbai. After the incident, all the five members were admitted at city's Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Their conditions are said to be stable. 

The family had palak paneer for lunch when they found the dead lizard in their food. 

They all are residents of Poisar, Kandivli East. The victims include a 59-year-old and two children, aged 4 and 1.

One of the victims was quoted by Midday saying, "Our father passed away on August 7, and all the relatives were present at our home today. My sister Surekha and sister-in-law Asmita cooked lunch. My mother (Khondobai), Surekha and my cousin brother Dilip sat to eat first, along with my son Samayak and nephew Vivan."

27-year-old Surekha was among the first to notice the dead reptile in the plate and raised an alarm. Soonafter, "all five of them started vomiting," recalled another victim.

"The children were hungry, so we made palak paneer. I had finished half a chapati when I saw the lizard," she told Midday. However, it remains unclear how the lizard managed to find its way to the food. 

As for now, all the five victims are admitted in the hospital and are under observation.

TAGS

MumbaiLizardlizard found in palak paneerPoisarKandivli East

From Zee News

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar
Tripura

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Man...

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video