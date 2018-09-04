हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 856 detonators, 46 gelatine sticks seized in Raigad, two arrested

The local police have arrested at two persons in this regard.

File photo

Raigad: The local police recovered 856 detonators and 46 pieces of gelatin sticks in Raigad district on Tuesday. 

Two people have been arrested in the matter.

The initial investigation revealed that the two people arrested used the explosive for illegal mining and illegal fishing in the region.

The search operation was initiated after security personnel received a tip-off. 

The menace of illegal mining is rapidly increasing across India.

On July 17, in a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police, scores of detonators and other paraphernalia were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On May 14, the CRPF and the Jharkhand Police recovered 482 gelatine sticks, 882 detonators, 250 meters of cortex wire, two coils of safety fuse and some other miscellaneous items were recovered during the search in East Singhbhum's Digri.

