Maharashtra: Massive fire in Bhiwandi, 16 scrap godowns gutted

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Thane: As many as 16 scrap godowns were gutted in a fire in the industrial Bhiwandi township of the district on Wednesday morning.

However, no injury or casualty was reported in the blaze, according to officials.

The fire broke out in the Gayatri Nagar locality where a few huts also suffered damages in the mishap, he said.

The firefighters from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar townships rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. 

(With PTI inputs)

BhiwandiBhiwandi industrial town fireMaharashtra
