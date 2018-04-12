Maharashtra municipal council poll results 2018: BJP wins all seats in Jamner municipal election, bags President's post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday bagged all 25 seats in the Jamner municipal council corporation elections. Senior BJP Minister Girish Mahajan's wife and BJP nominee Sadana Mahajan won the President post of Jamner Municipal elections in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra by defeating her closest rival NCP candidate Anjali Pawar by 8,400 votes.

Recently, Mahajan had also emerged as a troubleshooter for the chief minister by resolving the farmer's protest and successfully meditating during Anna Hazare’s protest in Delhi.

NCP gave an initial fight but the results went in BJP's favour. While the NCP fielded a candidate from the Mali community, BJP fielded Mahajan who belongs to the Gujjar community. Mali community has a stronger presence in the area as compared to the Gujjar community.

Girish Mahajan dedicated the success to the people of Jamner. "People voted for the development of the Jamner city. They did not succumb to the caste politics and false propaganda of the NCP and the Congress. We will continue to work for the people,” Mahajan was quoted in DNA. Girish is the closese aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Elections to four municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, along with bypolls for six seats in various municipal corporations, including Mumbai, were held on April 6. Bypolls for seven seats in as many municipal councils/nagar panchayats and two seats in Wardha and Osmanabad Zilla Parishads were also held on the same day.

For the 17-member Aajra nagar panchayat, a total of 70 candidates are in the poll arena while three contestants for the panchayat president's post. 59 candidates were in the fray for 17 seats in Kankavli nagar panchayat and four candidates for the post of panchayat president.

In Jamner municipal council, a total of 57 candidates were in the fray with two contestants for the council president's post.

For 23 seats in Vaijapur municipal council, 54 candidates are are in the fray while five contestants for the post of council president, said Saharia.