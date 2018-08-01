हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Voting is underway for two municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats. The polling began at 7:30 am on Wednesday and will continue till 5.30 pm. Counting will be taken up on August 3.

Maharashtra municipal polls 2018: Voting on for Sangli, Jalgaon municipal bodies

MUMBAI: Voting is underway for two municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats. The polling began at 7:30 am on Wednesday and will continue till 5.30 pm. Counting will be taken up on August 3.

As many as 451 candidates are in the fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.

Polling is being held for the 78-member Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in Western Maharashtra and the 75-member Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in North Maharashtra. The two cities have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.

State Election Commissioner J S Saharia informed that nearly 1,013 polling booths have been set up and 5,792 election staff has been deployed in the two cities .

Sangli has 4,24,179 eligible voters, while their number is 3,65,072 in Jalgaon. The Ruling BJP-Shiv Sena have joined hands for the JMC, while the BJP is going it alone in the SMKMC. 

Polling is also taking place for ward number 97 of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

