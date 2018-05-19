Mentally challenged girl allegedly raped; accused on run

THANE: Police in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a mentally challenged and blind girl, his neighbour, on several occasions.

Arnala police, who are probing the case, have launched a manhunt for the accused (whose name was not disclosed), after registering a case of rape under section 376 under the IPC and offences under the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the accused raped the girl, a Virar resident, on many occasions when she was alone at home since August 2017.

The crime came to light when the girl became pregnant, police said.

She gave birth to a child recently, they added.

Further probe is on.