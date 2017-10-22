Mumbai: Man, who molested, physically assaulted minor girl, arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested the accused in molestation and physical assault case of a minor girl.

In a complaint filed at the Nehru Nagar Police Station on Friday, the victim had alleged she was molested and physically assaulted by the accused when she was going for her tuition classes on October 17. The entire incident was also captured on a CCTV camera.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahji Umap said, "The accused was arrested immediately, but as his offence was bailable, he was let off on bail.

Later we received the victim`s medical report that said her nose was fractured in the incident and we added section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and sought court's permission to arrest the accused again."