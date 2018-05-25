'Murderous' BJP stabbing anyone coming in its way: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, BJP's estranged NDA ally from Maharashtra, on Friday made yet another attack on the saffron party and called it a ''mad murder'' which was "stabbing anyone coming in its way.'' The extremely critical remarks from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party came days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena of betrayal and creating trouble for the BJP-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra-based party also came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not removing his footwear while garlanding the photo of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji during a public rally in Virar two days back for Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on May 28.

"The hypocrite Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who visited Palghar for the poll campaign, has stabbed the BJP in the back,'' the party said. ''This shows they have not understood the history or Chhatrapati (Shivaji)," the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Today, the BJP has become a mad murderer that stabs anybody coming in its way," the Sena editorial alleged.

CM Fadnavis had recently said that the Shiv Sena had betrayed the BJP by fielding the son of late MP Chintaman Wanaga in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Responding to it, the Shiv Sena said the BJP's act of giving candidature to former Congress leader Rajendra Gavit for Palghar bypoll and speaking against the party was actually back-stabbing.

"The language of back-stabbing does not suit Yogi (Adityanath) or Devendra Fadanvis," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said, adding that the BJP was giving an opportunity to those who had back-stabbed Balasaheb (Thackeray) when he was alive.

The Shiv Sena once again reaffirmed that it will fight all the elections alone, be it Palghar bypoll or the recently-held Legislative Council elections.

"This is just the beginning of tomorrow's fight," the Sena said in an apparent reference to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The Sena's victory in Nashik and Parbhani is just the beginning and our win in Palghar (Lok Sabha bypoll) will be the trailer. The developments that follow will change the course of politics in Maharashtra," it said.

It said although politics was full of selfish people, the Shiv Sena and its saffron flag stands out in the crowd.

"Yogi comes here and gives lessons on Chhatrapati. However, while garlanding his statue, he does not even remove his chappals. This is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji. What does the BJP have to say on this," the Sena asked.

It alleged that the BJP was damaging the image of Maharashtra, which is known for its "honesty and trustworthiness".