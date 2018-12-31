Nasik court acquits Abdul Karim Telgi, others in fake stamp paper scam case

NASIK: A court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday acquitted Abdul Karim Telgi and other accused in the multi-crore stamp paper scam case.

Telgi, who was convicted in connection with several cases and sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment in total, died in Bengaluru in October last year while still serving his jail term.

Charges against Telgi, considered to be the kingpin behind the multi-crore fake stamp scam spread over several states, were abated after his death last year.

#UPDATE Charges against Telgi were abated after he died and others were acquitted today. https://t.co/bPCe5VYtkx — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Son of a railway employee and a former travel agent, Telgi was accused of running the fake stamp scam for a decade until his arrest in 2001 by Karnataka Police.

Booked in multiple cases across 11 states, Telgi had reportedly developed a nexus with government officers while running the scam, and the names of several top police officials and politicians had cropped up during the investigations.

Telgi printed fake stamp papers allegedly in connivance with officials and politicians and sold them to bulk purchasers such as banks, stock brokerage firms, and insurance companies.

The racket allegedly operated in at least 18 states through 350 agents in 70 cities.