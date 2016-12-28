Ratan Tata meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ratan Tata on Wednesday met RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat here.

Shaina NC, fashion designer and treasurer, BJP Maharashtra tweeted the following about it:

Ratan Tata has been in the news recently for his high-decibel corporate boardroom battle with Cyrus Mistry.

On October 24, 2016 Mistry was sacked as Chairman of Tata Sons.

With the two sides trading charges and allegations on a daily basis in what was turning out to be India's biggest boardroom feud, Tata lamented that "there has been a definite move to damage my personal reputation and the reputation of this great group - the Tata Group".

On the other hand, Mistry, who termed his sacking as an "illegal coup", was not going to be pushed over easily, alleging that his ouster was aimed to cut short his "attempt to bring about reform" at the Tata group.

Indicating how much the fight was becoming a personal battle, Mistry said, "I have treated Ratan Tata with the respect and dignity that he can command. Indeed, a retired chairman can always feel that his "legacy" is under threat. But a retired chairman can also move on without feeling insecure about his legacy and have the emotional stature to know that what was once a right decision at one point in time may not be a right decision at another point in time," as per PTI.

Mistry's argument mostly revolved around corporate governance and transparency, to the extent of alleging Rs 22 crore fraudulent transactions involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore in Tatas' joint venture with Air Asia.

He also repeatedly questioned the role of Tata Trusts in the running of Tata Sons, the promoter company of major operating firms of the conglomerate.

Even as allegations flew thick and fast from both sides, Mistry's removal was followed by a show of strength by the Tatas. He was sacked as chairman of TCS and Tata Steel.

Tata Sons also moved in fast to remove him as director in several listed and unlisted entities of the group. These were TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices and Tata Industries.

Not to be easily rolled over, Mistry while choosing not to face EGMs of shareholders, resigned from these companies as Director, but hit back by filing petition against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and some of its directors at the National Company Law Tribunal, alleging oppression and mismanagement of minority interest.

The petition filed by two of his family-owned investment firms prayed the tribunal to "supersede the existing board of directors" of Tata Sons and appoint an administrator to look after its day-to-day affairs.

It also sought appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge as the non-executive chairman and restrain interim Chairman Tata from attending board meetings and interfering in the affairs, among many other allegations.

