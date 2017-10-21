Thane: MNS activists drive away illegal hawkers from rail bridge

THANE: A group of activists claiming to be affiliated to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS drove away more than two dozen illegal hawkers from a railway bridge in Thane on Saturday.

Around 25 activists descended on the Satis bridge this morning and evicted the hawkers, numbering about two dozens, who were selling their wares there.

The incident was caught on camera.

When contacted, police said they have not yet received any complaint about the incident.

The activists were lead by Avinash Jadhav, president of the MNS Thane city unit, and the party's local youth wing chief Sandeep Panchange.

Panchange said they had given an ultimatum to the hawkers 15 days ago to clear the area.

"They did not leave the area so we acted against them this morning," he said.