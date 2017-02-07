Two choppers to be used for poll staff in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

Mumbai: In order to ensure safety of the election staff and material in the Naxal-infested Gadchiroli district during the upcoming zilla parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti polls, the Maharashtra government has decided to deploy two helicopters there.

Elections to 25 ZP and 283 panchayat samitis in the state will be held in two phases-- on February 16 and 21 and the state government has decided to provide two helicopters in Gadchiroli between February 13 and 23.

A government resolution (GR) issued recently said that the helicopters are being taken on rent from the Centre.

The two choppers will be used to ferry the election staff, material and security personnel for their safety. The helicopters will be made available to the District Police Superintendent, the GR said.

"The district has some hilly terrain with forest cover and transportation facilities there are inadequate. The decision to provide helicopters is taken to ensure peaceful conduct of elections," the GR said.