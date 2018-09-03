Mahindra Marazzo: First look and introductory price of much-awaited 7-seater MPV out

NASHIK: The much-awaited Mahindra Marazzo, a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), was launched on Monday, September 3. Marazzo, the company's largest passenger vehicle till date, will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crystal, Tata Hexa and Renault Lodgy.

Available only in diesel model as of now, Marazzo will offer a seven-seater and eight-seater versions. The introductory price for the seven-seater variant is Rs 9.99 lakh and goes upto Rs 13.90 Lakh. The price of eight-seater version will be Rs 5000 higher.

With a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Marazzo will reportedly churn out about 120 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The Mahindra Marazzo will be offered in six exterior colour options and four variants - M2, M4, M6, M8. A standard 3 year-warranty will be offered with the car.

An automatic transmission variant of the MPV will also be offered soon, said the company during the official launch of the Marazzo. The petrol or gasoline variant will also be launched later.

The booking amount will be around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

"We want a hit product; not focusing on market shares. We want people to lust for our product," said the company while launching the product.

Derived from Basque, a sublanguage of Spanish, the word ‘Marazzo’ means shark and is linked to the vehicle’s shark-inspired design, said the company in a release.

The vehicle's design was developed by Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina together.