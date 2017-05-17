Bulls on rampage: Sensex, Nifty end at record highs for third straight session

Mumbai: Markets ended at record highs for the third straight session today on sustained foreign inflows and persistent buying by retail investors buoyed by the early onset of monsoon and encouraging quarterly earnings.

The BSE Sensex closed at a new peak of 30,658.77, while the broader Nifty finished at an all-time high of 9,532.60.

After opening weak, the Sensex zoomed to hit yet another record intra-day high of 30,692.45, before slipping to 30,519.14 on profit-booking.

It finally finished at 30,658.77, up 76.17 points, or 0.25 percent, surpassing the previous record close of 30,582.60 hit yesterday.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty ended at 9,525.75, up 13.50 points or 0.14 percent, breaking its previous record closed of 9,512.25 hit in yesterday's trade.