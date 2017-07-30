close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 11:44
FPIs remain bullish on Indian markets, pour $4 billion in July

New Delhi: Overseas investors have pumped a staggering USD 4 billion into the Indian capital market this month, primarily due to "better prospects" of economic growth as compared to other emerging markets.

The latest inflow follows net infusion of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the previous five months (February-June). In January, they had pulled out Rs 3,496 crore.

"FPI inflow could be attributed to relative opportunity or better prospects of growth in the Indian economy as compared to other emerging markets as well as developed countries," Vidya Bala Head of MF Research at Fundsindia.Com said.

Better-than-expected earnings by most corporates so far and a steady progress in monsoon also aided investors' sentiments, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

According to latest depository data, FPIs invested a net Rs 7,611 crore (USD 1.2 billion) in equities during July 3-28, while they poured Rs 18,599 crore (USD 2.9 )in the debt markets review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 26,210 crore (USD 4.1 billion).

The inflow for the month could rise further as one day of trading session still left, experts said.

With the latest inflow, total investment in the capital markets (equity and debt) has reached Rs 1.74 lakh crore (USD 26 billion) this year.

Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, said that he does not expect any dramatic change in the FPI inflow trend over the next couple of months.

There are few areas which FPIs will focus on -- impact of GST on the economy in the short run, economic growth has not yet picked up, which is contrary to the expectation, and they would want to see signs of improvement in it.

