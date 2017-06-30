Markets begin July series on positive note ahead of GST launch

Mumbai: Stock markets showed some strength on Friday as the Sensex and the Nifty ended the day on a high, but registered losses for the week, ahead of GST rollout.

Today was the opening day of July series derivatives contracts.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for most part, but some fag-end buying saw it settle higher 64.09 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 30,921.61.

It had gained 23.20 points in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too ended higher by 16.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 9,520.90, after touching a low of 9,448.75 and 9,535.80.

For the week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 216.60 points, or 0.69 per cent, while the Nifty lost 54.05 points, or 0.56 per cent.

FMCG, healthcare and consumer durable stocks saved the day for the market.