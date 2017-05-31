Markets snap record run on late sell-off

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex slipped from life highs to end marginally lower at 31,145.80 on Wednesday as investors booked profits after four straight record-setting sessions.

The broader Nifty also settled 3.30 points, or 0.03 percent lower at 9,621.25.

Participants were on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the GDP numbers for the January-March quarter.

The Sensex, which had gained 857.76 points in the previous four sessions, moved in a narrow 148-point band today and closed at 31,145.80, down 13.60 points or 0.04 percent.

Intra-day, it scaled 31,255.28 to breach its previous all-time intra-day high of 31,220.38 hit yesterday.

The 50-share Nifty remained in the positive terrain for the major part of the session and scaled a new peak of 9,649.60, breaking its previous record of 9,637.75 hit on May 29.

However, it succumbed to profit-booking towards the close and settled 3.30 points, or 0.03 percent lower at 9,621.25.