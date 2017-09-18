close
Nifty ends at new peak of 10,153.10, Sensex rises 151 points

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at all-time high of 10,153.10, up 67.70 points, or 0.67 percent after shuttling between 10,171.70 and 10,131.30.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 16:11
Mumbai: The NSE Nifty on Monday closed at record high of 10,153.10 and the Sensex surged by 151 points to end at a six-week high on gains in banking, capital goods and auto stocks after unabated buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive leads from global markets.

Sentiments remained upbeat for yet another session following healthy gains across Asian and a higher opening at European markets, traders said.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at all-time high of 10,153.10, up 67.70 points, or 0.67 percent after shuttling between 10,171.70 and 10,131.30. It broke previous record closing of 10,114.65 hit on August 1.

It also breached intra-day record of 10,137.85 reached on August 2.

Reflecting the bullish mood, the NSE Bank Nifty breached the 25,000 mark to hit all-time high of 25,105.35.

The 30-share BSE Sensex also rose by 151.15 points, or 0.47 percent to end at 32,423.76, its highest closing since August 2 when it had settled at 32,476.74. During the day, it touched a high of 32,508.06.

The gauge had gained 610.64 points in the previous seven straight sessions.

Revival of buying by FPIs, who had been major sellers for a long spell on the Indian bourses, too accelerated the buying pace to some extent, helping the benchmark Nifty to scale new highs, brokers said.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex todayStocks

