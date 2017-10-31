Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Reliance Communications shares jump after new debt repayment plan

The company, with $6.8 billion of net debt as of last March, said it will look to repay 170 billion rupees ($2.62 billion) of loans by selling assets such as mobile towers.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 31, 2017, 09:46 AM IST
Comments |
Reliance Communications shares jump after new debt repayment plan

Mumbai: Shares in embattled wireless carrier Reliance Communications Ltd rose more than 10 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company presented a new debt repayment plan to its lenders.

The company, with $6.8 billion of net debt as of last March, said it will look to repay 170 billion rupees ($2.62 billion) of loans by selling assets such as mobile towers. It also pledged to repay another 100 billion rupees from sale or commercial development of its real estate assets. 

Under a central bank debt restructuring plan, its lenders will also swap 70 billion rupees of the loans to take a 51 percent stake in the company commonly called as Rcom. 

The stock was up 13 percent at 0352 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the broader NSE Nifty. 

The stock has tumbled this year, hitting a series of record lows on worries about whether it can pay back its debt.

 

Tags:
Reliance CommunicationsRelianceReliance Communications LtdNSE Nifty
Next
Story

PSBs stocks surge up to 8% as govt's recapitalisation plan continues to drive investor sentiment

Trending